“Dennis the Menace” Star Jay North Has Died at Age 73 After a Long Fight with Cancer

It’s hard to believe actor Jay North was only 73.

He died today after a long battle with cancer. He was a child star of “Dennis the Menace,” the comedy based on the popular cartoon strip. He played the title role from 1959 to 1963, four seasons. He had a few scattered parts after, but basically he was left adrift in Hollywood.

According to Wikipedia, after leaving show business, he began working with fellow former child star Paul Petersen and the organization A Minor Consideration, using his experiences as a child performer to counsel other children working in the entertainment industry.

North was married three times. He revealed in later years he’d been abused by an aunt and uncle. Luckily, his late mother invested his money wisely unlike other TV stage parents.. North lived well, and retired to Florida. He leaves a wife, Cindy, and lots of happy memories of a fake 1950s childhood.