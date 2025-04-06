Sunday, April 6, 2025
“Dennis the Menace” Star Jay North Has Died at Age 73 After a Long Fight with Cancer

By Roger Friedman

It’s hard to believe actor Jay North was only 73.

He died today after a long battle with cancer. He was a child star of “Dennis the Menace,” the comedy based on the popular cartoon strip. He played the title role from 1959 to 1963, four seasons. He had a few scattered parts after, but basically he was left adrift in Hollywood.

According to Wikipedia, after leaving show business, he began working with fellow former child star Paul Petersen and the organization A Minor Consideration, using his experiences as a child performer to counsel other children working in the entertainment industry.

North was married three times. He revealed in later years he’d been abused by an aunt and uncle. Luckily, his late mother invested his money wisely unlike other TV stage parents.. North lived well, and retired to Florida. He leaves a wife, Cindy, and lots of happy memories of a fake 1950s childhood.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

