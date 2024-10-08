Finneas (Billie Eilish) Quietly Releases an Album of Bitter Songs About Relationships Gone Wrong

Finneas O’Connell is the composer-producer brother of Billie Eilish. The siblings have had an extraordinary run of hits — two Oscars! — working together with Billie as the voice of their collaboration

On Friday, Finneas released his own album very quietly. It’s called “For Cryin’ Out Loud” and is on the iTunes charts at around number 50. No one knew it was released, including yours truly.

So what is Finneas’s new album like? It’s surprisingly bitter. The lead track is called “Starfucker.” Apparently, Finneas has had problems in the romance department. Surprise! He’s had dates who don’t really care about him. He’s not shy about it, either. He’s angry.

“You starfucker, I loved you,” he writes, a little on the nose. “Against my better judgement/

In the evening, when you’re leaving/ Your promises have lost their meaning/I was yours before you wеre cool“

You think as the song progresses there’s got to be a punch line. But Finneas — who can write a catchy melody off the top of his head — is not a subtle lyricist. Metaphor and imagery are not his strong suits. If he doesn’t like you, he’s going to say it. Witty is not included.

The 2nd track keeps up with this theme. “What’s It Going to Take to Break Your Heart?” continues the theme. He’s not happy with this woman. When he asks, “Do you think I’ll even leave a mark?” we get what he’s made for.

I was a little surprised about “For Cryin’ Out Loud.” I guess this is the way Finneas works out his own art in between stoking Billie’s star making machine. I just wish he was enjoying the ride more.