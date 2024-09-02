Trump MIA, Barron AWOL, Melania Book Quietly Delayed by 1 Week: Connect the Dots

Where is Donald Trump?

Where is Barron Trump?

Why has Melania’s book been delayed by a week?

Are all these things connected?

Today is Labor Day. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were out campaigning like crazy. Harris had a rally with Joe Biden.

Donald Trump, however, is absent from the campaign trail. He was unseen or heard all day. His last post on Truth Social was around noon. It’s been crickets all day.

Barron, 18, should be starting college tomorrow. But no one’s seen him, there’s been nary a peep. If he were on a college campus it would be hard not to notice him between his height and the Secret Service.

Are these two absences connected?

And then there’s Melania Trump, who is rarely seen anyway. She’s never by Trump’s side, and has no part in the campaign. She indicated on Twitter X recently that she’s moving to New York. Trump said Barron would go to school in New York.

UPDATE Exclusive: Melania’s memoir was originally set for publication on October 1st. But now Amazon is listing it for October 8. That’s three days before the damning, controversial movie, “The Apprentice,” comes to theaters. Barron will hear his classmates discussing the scene in which his father allegedly rapes his first wife, Ivana.

Stay tuned…