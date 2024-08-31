Exclusive: Barron Trump College Mystery Solved, He May Already Be Stashed at Cornell’s Dyson School

I’ve spoken to a Trump insider who now confirms that Barron Trump is attending the Dyson School of Business at Cornell University. I reported on the Trump-Dyson connection this week and you can read it here.

The source I spoke to says this is the only way Barron could be attending college. “He’s very challenged,” they reported. I was told by this source, echoing one from 2016, that Barron used to have a “heavy Slovenian” accent, which he has subsequently lost. I told you back then that Barron had lived with his Slovenian grandparents on a separate floor of Trump Tower.

The source here told me quite a few other things about Barron’s educational process, but I’m going to omit all of that. But I did ask if the 18 year old was aware of news reports and what’s going on with the election. The answer was, “No.”

Barron, his father announced earlier this summer, would be a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention. That was withdrawn, and Barron didn’t attend the convention at all. The only time he’s been seen in public since then was sitting in a golf cart when Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a “f***in bitch.”

How will Barron function at Cornell without his mother? There’s some idea that he will have a monitor or friend in tow to keep him out of trouble.

The other big question now is, why hasn’t Barron, who’s six foot seven, been seen anywhere? Classes are beginning following orientation. It would be hard to avoid a picture being taken somewhere.

My source said, “Barron’s level of learning is about what Donald’s was. He always says he finished at the top of his class at Wharton but it’s a lie like everything else. He didn’t get any honors. Look at the Wharton program.”

So I did and it’s below.

This is a sad story, at best.