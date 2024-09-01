Trump Remains Silent on 6 Israeli Hostages Dead, Biden Says “Devastated and Outraged” Over American Loss

Overnight it was reported that six October 7th hostages have been found dead. They were murdered by Hamas at a music festival. They were found in a tunnel.

Donald Trump has nothing to say about this on his social media. In fact none of the posters to Truth Social have said a word about it. They just continue with their sewer-based garbage postings full of hate. No wonder the stock is dead!

President Joe Biden immediately issued the statement below.

You can find bios of the innocent victims and their pictures on the New York Times site. But caution: the Times would make you believe Israel is responsible for these deaths. They’ve become a treacherous newspaper.