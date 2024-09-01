Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Donate
CrimePolitics

Trump Remains Silent on 6 Israeli Hostages Dead, Biden Says “Devastated and Outraged” Over American Loss

By Roger Friedman

Share

Overnight it was reported that six October 7th hostages have been found dead. They were murdered by Hamas at a music festival. They were found in a tunnel.

Donald Trump has nothing to say about this on his social media. In fact none of the posters to Truth Social have said a word about it. They just continue with their sewer-based garbage postings full of hate. No wonder the stock is dead!

President Joe Biden immediately issued the statement below.

You can find bios of the innocent victims and their pictures on the New York Times site. But caution: the Times would make you believe Israel is responsible for these deaths. They’ve become a treacherous newspaper.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com