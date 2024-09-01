Tuesday, September 3, 2024
George Clooney-Brad Pitt “Ocean’s 2” aka “Wolfs”: Reviews Better Than Expected, But No Theatrical Release

By Roger Friedman

Brad Pitt and George Clooney took the Venice Film Festival by storm today.

Their buddy movie, “Wolfs,” scored decent reviews in its premiere, and audiences loved seeing the two movie stars with their beautiful partners storm the festival.

Cal it “Ocean’s 2.”

Maybe the reviews will give Apple and Sony enough confidence to give the Jon Watts directed comedy a real theatrical release.

There’s some confusion now about whether “Wolfs” will get a release at all, or just one week before it heads to Apple TV Plus.

Right now it’s impossible to purchase advance tickets on Fandango or anywhere else. It’s possible the companies were waiting to see public reaction in Venice before committing to the one week plan.

“Wolfs” is not an Oscar movie. But it does sound like a lot of fun, with critics saying the banter between the stars makes the film hum. If you’re looking for an epiphany, the only one is that Clooney denied at a press conference that he and Pitt each received $35 million in salaries.

“Wolfs” does have a sequel in the words, by the way.

It does seem strange that “Wolfs” won’t be in theaters, or just for 7 days. This is the kind of film that would get fans and fannies off their couches, something men and women would enjoy. Maybe a change will be implemented ASAP. “Wolfs” either opens September 20th or 27th.

Also PS Amy Ryan is in “Wolfs,” so it must be good!
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

