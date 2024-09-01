George Clooney-Brad Pitt “Ocean’s 2” aka “Wolfs”: Reviews Better Than Expected, But No Theatrical Release

Brad Pitt and George Clooney took the Venice Film Festival by storm today.

Their buddy movie, “Wolfs,” scored decent reviews in its premiere, and audiences loved seeing the two movie stars with their beautiful partners storm the festival.

Cal it “Ocean’s 2.”

Maybe the reviews will give Apple and Sony enough confidence to give the Jon Watts directed comedy a real theatrical release.

There’s some confusion now about whether “Wolfs” will get a release at all, or just one week before it heads to Apple TV Plus.

Right now it’s impossible to purchase advance tickets on Fandango or anywhere else. It’s possible the companies were waiting to see public reaction in Venice before committing to the one week plan.

“Wolfs” is not an Oscar movie. But it does sound like a lot of fun, with critics saying the banter between the stars makes the film hum. If you’re looking for an epiphany, the only one is that Clooney denied at a press conference that he and Pitt each received $35 million in salaries.

“Wolfs” does have a sequel in the words, by the way.

It does seem strange that “Wolfs” won’t be in theaters, or just for 7 days. This is the kind of film that would get fans and fannies off their couches, something men and women would enjoy. Maybe a change will be implemented ASAP. “Wolfs” either opens September 20th or 27th.

Also PS Amy Ryan is in “Wolfs,” so it must be good!