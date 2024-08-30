Sunday, September 1, 2024
Donate
Movies

“Reagan” Movie Not One for the Gipper: Opens to Just $525K, Panned By Reviewers Allowed to See It

By Roger Friedman

Share

Ronald Reagan’s famous line in the movies was “Win one for the Gipper!” He used it as his catchphrase when he ran for president in 1980.

But the movie about Reagan is a loser for the Gipper. Last night in previews, “Reagan’ made just $525,000.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the panned film is down to just 24%.

Of course, the reviews are from the critics who’ve seen it. Only 29 reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes have filed their reports, The average is more around 100.

“Reagan” is the only movie ever distributed by a firm called ShowBiz Direct. They’ve managed to keep the movie away from most reviewers before previews and even opening day showings to avoid an avalanche of negativity.

Dennis Quaid — who’s a Trumper in real life — stars as Reagan. Other Trumpers in real life such as Jon Voight, Kevin Sorbo, and Robert Davi are also in the cast. Penelope Miller plays Nancy Reagan. The movie is directed by Sean McNamara.

“Reagan” is likely to go to VOD pretty quickly as more popular offerings will need those theaters next week.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com