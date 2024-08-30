CNN Harris-Walz Interview Scores 6 Mil Viewers, Most Since Biden Inauguration, Trump Silent on Social Media

CNN’s Dana Bash interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was a hit.

The network says it scored 6 million viewers, their highest 9pm posting since Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Reviews for the interview have been outstanding, raves really.

They’ve been so positive that Donald Trump has remained mum on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Trump Media stock has continued to sink. The price is down to $19.52 right now.

Trump has no idea how to combat Harris’s rise in popularity, especially after his Arlington Cemetery debacle.