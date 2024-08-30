Sunday, September 1, 2024
CNN Harris-Walz Interview Scores 6 Mil Viewers, Most Since Biden Inauguration, Trump Silent on Social Media

By Roger Friedman

CNN’s Dana Bash interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was a hit.

The network says it scored 6 million viewers, their highest 9pm posting since Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Reviews for the interview have been outstanding, raves really.

They’ve been so positive that Donald Trump has remained mum on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Trump Media stock has continued to sink. The price is down to $19.52 right now.

Trump has no idea how to combat Harris’s rise in popularity, especially after his Arlington Cemetery debacle.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

