“Twisters” Opens to Blockbuster $10 Million Previews as Glen Powell Becomes Star of the Year

This year, it’s all about Glenn Powell.

He’s the star of “Twisters,” which made $10 million last nignt in previews and is headed for a big weekend.

Powell already starred in the romcom “Anyone But You” — a big bit — and the excellent “Hit Man” on Netflix.

And he is everywhere. You can’t turn on the TV without seeing something about Powell, his parents, his dog Brisket, life in Texas, his plans to finish his college degree.

Handsome and self effacing with a very Gary Cooper attitude, Powell first got famous in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some.” Two summers ago he hit it big in “Top Gun Maverick.” Now, all hell has broken loose.

Suddenly everyone wants to make a Glen Powell movie. His name even sounds Hollywood — a mixture of Glenn Ford and Tyrone Powell. Or even Dick Powell and Glenn Campbell. Our Powell will probably play that Glenn sooner or later. It’s meant to be.

He’s not in a cult, doesn’t seem to date teenagers, hasn’t used his money to buy an island in the South Pacific. What could go wrong? Hopefully, nothing.