Friday, July 19, 2024
Donate
CelebrityMovies

“Twisters” Opens to Blockbuster $10 Million Previews as Glen Powell Becomes Star of the Year

By Roger Friedman

Share

This year, it’s all about Glenn Powell.

He’s the star of “Twisters,” which made $10 million last nignt in previews and is headed for a big weekend.

Powell already starred in the romcom “Anyone But You” — a big bit — and the excellent “Hit Man” on Netflix.

And he is everywhere. You can’t turn on the TV without seeing something about Powell, his parents, his dog Brisket, life in Texas, his plans to finish his college degree.

Handsome and self effacing with a very Gary Cooper attitude, Powell first got famous in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some.” Two summers ago he hit it big in “Top Gun Maverick.” Now, all hell has broken loose.

Suddenly everyone wants to make a Glen Powell movie. His name even sounds Hollywood — a mixture of Glenn Ford and Tyrone Powell. Or even Dick Powell and Glenn Campbell. Our Powell will probably play that Glenn sooner or later. It’s meant to be.

He’s not in a cult, doesn’t seem to date teenagers, hasn’t used his money to buy an island in the South Pacific. What could go wrong? Hopefully, nothing.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com