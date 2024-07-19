Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Recommends Trump Band Play Hilarious Put Down Song “Man in Tin Foil Hat” (Listen)

This week the RNC band Sixwire playing for Donald Trump kept using Steely Dan songs. One of them was “Reeling in the Years.”
But Donald Fagen has a better idea for the band. Why not play the song he and Todd Rundgren wrote and recorded 7 years ago? It’s called “The Man in the Tin Foil” hat. Set to a jazz arrangement, the song eviscerates Trump in biting lyrics. (See below.)
Wouldn’t it be great if “The Man in the Tin Foil Hat” went to the top of iTunes? Let’s start it here!
… He’s coming down the escalator
With a girl from east of here
He wants to make the country greater
We’ve got nothing left to fear
… Because the man in the tin foil hat
Is sitting on the throne tonight
It kinda feels like a coup d’etat
But it’s gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that
… ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is tweeting like a teenage girl
He puts the Pluto in plutocrat
It’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world
… He hasn’t got the time for losers
Unless they do as he commands
He’s writing checks to his accusers
With those tiny little hands
… Because the man in the tin foil hat
Is sitting on the throne tonight
It kinda feels like a coup d’etat
But it’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world
… ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is gonna drain the swamp tonight
And fill it with up with alternative facts
It’s gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that
… ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is tweeting like a teenage girl
He puts the Pluto in plutocrat
It’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world
… Because the man in the tin foil hat
Is sitting on the throne tonight
It kinda feels like coup de tat
It’s gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that