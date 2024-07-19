Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Recommends Trump Band Play Hilarious Put Down Song “Man in Tin Foil Hat” (Listen)

This week the RNC band Sixwire playing for Donald Trump kept using Steely Dan songs. One of them was “Reeling in the Years.”

But Donald Fagen has a better idea for the band. Why not play the song he and Todd Rundgren wrote and recorded 7 years ago? It’s called “The Man in the Tin Foil” hat. Set to a jazz arrangement, the song eviscerates Trump in biting lyrics. (See below.)

Wouldn’t it be great if “The Man in the Tin Foil Hat” went to the top of iTunes? Let’s start it here!

… He’s coming down the escalator

With a girl from east of here

He wants to make the country greater

We’ve got nothing left to fear

… Because the man in the tin foil hat

Is sitting on the throne tonight

It kinda feels like a coup d’etat

But it’s gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that

… ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat

Is tweeting like a teenage girl

He puts the Pluto in plutocrat

It’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world

… He hasn’t got the time for losers

Unless they do as he commands

He’s writing checks to his accusers

With those tiny little hands

… Because the man in the tin foil hat

Is sitting on the throne tonight

It kinda feels like a coup d’etat

But it’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world

… ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat

Is gonna drain the swamp tonight

And fill it with up with alternative facts

It’s gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that

… ‘Cause the man in the tin foil hat

Is tweeting like a teenage girl

He puts the Pluto in plutocrat

It’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world

… Because the man in the tin foil hat

Is sitting on the throne tonight

It kinda feels like coup de tat

It’s gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that