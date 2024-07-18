Trump RNC Spells Name of Slain Firefighter Comperatore WRONG on Fake Uniform

Donald Trump is on stage lying and blathering on the stage of the RNC.

He paid tribute to Pittsburgh fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed in the Trump assassination attempt– by kidding a mock up of the man in a fake uniform.

But the name is spelled wrong on the uniform. It says Compertore. The ‘a ‘ missing!

Ouch! This is the man who gave his life for Trump. They couldn’t even get that right! It’s so insulting to the Comperatore family. They’re burying their father and husband tomorrow.

There’s more fact checking that needs to be done. Most of what Trump has said is untrue.

But the main networks are fawning over the whole proceeding. It’s disgraceful.