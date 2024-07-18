Friday, July 19, 2024
Trump RNC Spells Name of Slain Firefighter Comperatore WRONG on Fake Uniform

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is on stage lying and blathering on the stage of the RNC.

He paid tribute to Pittsburgh fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed in the Trump assassination attempt– by kidding a mock up of the man in a fake uniform.

But the name is spelled wrong on the uniform. It says Compertore. The ‘a ‘ missing!

Ouch! This is the man who gave his life for Trump. They couldn’t even get that right! It’s so insulting to the Comperatore family. They’re burying their father and husband tomorrow.

There’s more fact checking that needs to be done. Most of what Trump has said is untrue.

But the main networks are fawning over the whole proceeding. It’s disgraceful.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

