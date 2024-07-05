Friday, July 5, 2024
Donate
Business

Ellen DeGeneres’s Last Stand Up: Trouble Selling Tickets, Four Shows Cancelled in Double Booked Cities

By Roger Friedman

Share

Ellen DeGeneres is having trouble selling tickets to her Last Stand Up Tour.

Four shows have been cancelled already without explanation. More may be in the offing.

In some cities, The Last Stand Up tour is actually sold out. But in many others, it’s not, and there are wide swathes of blue — meaning plenty of available seats.

There are plenty ready for fans at Ellen’s August 1st show at Radio City Music Hall, for example, mostly in the orchestra. The same is true of her San Francisco show on July 20th. One show there was cancelled.

The other cancelled dates are, surprisingly, in Seattle, Chicago, and Dallas. There’s another Seattle show that’s also struggling. But clearly there wasn’t demand for a second one. In the cases of the cancelled shows they were all cities where expectations may just have been too high to have two nights. One was enough.

All these cities were where DeGeneres’s talk show enjoyed 17 years of big ratings. But in the last couple of seasons, numbers collapsed as the comic’s reputation was battered by accusations of a toxic backstage atmosphere. DeGeneres — very wealthy from the show and from real estate mansion flipping — finally stepped down after 19 seasons.

DeGeneres remains a very gifted comedian nevertheless. And while this tour is playing a little like one from Deborah Vance on “Hacks,” I’ve no doubt she’s well worth seeing live — especially if this is indeed the last time.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com