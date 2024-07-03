Friday, July 5, 2024
Roger Waters Tells Piers Morgan Israel Told “Atrocious Lies” After October 7th, Denies Women Raped, Babies Killed

By Roger Friedman

Former Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters has destroyed his lecacy and is doing the same to the band.

Waters told Piers Morgan last night that Israel made “atrocious lies” about October 7th, that no women were raped or babies killed. Waters continues his attack on Israel and the Jewish people, claiming he’s not antisemitic when he most certainly is.

I wrote about Waters more than a decade ago, warning people that this was his stance. No one wanted to believe me. I can’t listen to anything he wrote for Pink Floyd without wondering what was really behind it. Songs on “Dark Side of the Moon” take on a whole new meaning when you realize what Waters was thinking. “Us and Them”? “Money”?

All we really know is that Waters has severe “brain damage.”

By the way, the other members of the group have denounced Waters. But that doesn’t change what he’s said, and what he may have slipped into their music.

The video is labeled, but the discussion beginning around 35:00 is most alarming.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

