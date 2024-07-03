Roger Waters Tells Piers Morgan Israel Told “Atrocious Lies” After October 7th, Denies Women Raped, Babies Killed

Former Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters has destroyed his lecacy and is doing the same to the band.

Waters told Piers Morgan last night that Israel made “atrocious lies” about October 7th, that no women were raped or babies killed. Waters continues his attack on Israel and the Jewish people, claiming he’s not antisemitic when he most certainly is.

I wrote about Waters more than a decade ago, warning people that this was his stance. No one wanted to believe me. I can’t listen to anything he wrote for Pink Floyd without wondering what was really behind it. Songs on “Dark Side of the Moon” take on a whole new meaning when you realize what Waters was thinking. “Us and Them”? “Money”?

All we really know is that Waters has severe “brain damage.”

By the way, the other members of the group have denounced Waters. But that doesn’t change what he’s said, and what he may have slipped into their music.

The video is labeled, but the discussion beginning around 35:00 is most alarming.