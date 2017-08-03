The always-quippy and clever Chelsea Handler hosted tonight’s Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire. She was a terrific host starting the evening by saying, “I’m going to remain completely non-partisan. So lets celebrate the 3 things Donald Trump hates most, foreigners, the press and donating money to charity.” She pointed out the group’s philanthropy as “something we need to hold steadfast to.” She then told the industry and celeb filled crowd that the $2.8 million dollars would go to worthy charities and to “Anthony Scaramucci’s 401 K.” She added, “make sure to tip him when he brings you your car at the valet.”

New HFPA President Meher Tatna then introduced Dustin Hoffman. Chelsea couldn’t help herself and whispered in his ear, “see you upstairs. 1025 that’s my room.” Dustin joked, “you gotta like how she set the tone for the evening.’ Hoffman recounted his long past with the HFPA. “It was 1967, there were maybe 20 of them. I was best newcomer. It was at the Coconut Grove. I saw John Wayne and Sally Kellerman, I think she was doing ‘The Flying Nun,’ then.” PMK powerhouse PR person Heidi Schaeffer, along with others, gently corrected him and said, “Sally Field,” a longtime client of Schaeffer’s. Dustin gave his mea culpa in his trademark smile as he told the crowd to look at the screen for the upcoming video, which he did and briefly saw himself up there. “That’s me? I’m not that old. Maybe a little work on the chin now?”

Director Ava Duvernay followed along with other presenters including Robert Pattinson, Bob Odenkirk, Alison Brie, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Matt Bomer, Anthony Mackie, Aja Naomi King, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Moss, Chrissy Metz, Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette and Stan Lee whom the crowd was thrilled to see. Tony nominee Keala Settle sang “The Greatest Love Of All, “ beautifully. Other celebs were Ali Fazal, who’s supposed to be award worthy terrific in the upcoming Focus Feature, “Victoria & Abdul,” opposite Dame Judi Dench no less, Jon Voight who hung out with his “Midnight Cowboy,” co-star Hoffman, Zoe-Lister Jones and Jenny Slate.

Chelsea then ended the night pride fully saying to the grateful crowd, “two-point eight million dollars distributed to over 55 charities in just under 2 hours. I told you I would get you out of here by 9 pm!”

Below is the full list of grants.

