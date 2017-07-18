Kenny Rogers is hanging it up. He’s taping one last career-ending show in Nashville on October 25th to commemorate his 60 years in country music.

Guests include Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, and, strangely, the Flaming Lips and Idina Menzel (I don’t know why these last two– they have nothing to do with country or Kenny).

More guests will be announced, but my guess is we will see Lionel Richie without a doubt.

“All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration,” will be shown on TV at some point in the future, once it’s sold to a syndicator or cable channel.



Kenny has a lot of solo hits like “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Lady.” But before the face lifts and Vegas and all that, he had his group The First Edition, and “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town” and “Something’s Burning.” I hope he doesn’t forget those chestnuts !