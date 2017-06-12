The “La La Land” curse is over for songwriter Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Back in February they were almost the songwriters of the Best Picture with “La La Land.” That was until all hell broke loose and it turned out “Moonlight” had won the Oscar. Luckily, they did win Best Song and Best Score.

Now their soundtrack for “Dear Evan Hansen” has soared to number after the Tony Awards win last night. The show won Best Musical, and Pasek and Paul won Best Score. Ben Platt performed on the Tony show, and sent the album as we used to say “flying off shelves.”

On amazon, where Broadway albums do most of their business, “Dear Evan Hansen” is number 1 (after Glen Campbell’s final album, “Adios”), “Hamilton” and “Come from Away” are also in the top 20. “Hello, Dolly!”– which didn’t have a real performance on the show– is at number 22, followed by “The Great Comet.”

Over on iTunes, “Dear Evan Hansen” is number 1 and “Hello, Dolly!” is at a lowly 65.