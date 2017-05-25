It doesn’t look good for Lawrence O’Donnell at MSNBC. There was some hope last week that the talk show network would negotiate a new contract for the popular host. But he’s off the air tonight, and was off the air last night. All signs point to O’Donnell not returning to say goodbye. His contract ends June 4th.

O’Donnell is the second highest rated show on MSNBC, which is having a boom time. O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow are beating Fox News and CNN in the key demos and have built a big following. But O’Donnell has been particularly harsh on Donald Trump. NBC is thought to be leaning toward moving their viewpoint to the center-right. NBC News chief Andy Lack is said to lack interest in O’Donnell.

I think this is such a mistake. O’Donnell is one of the most erudite clear thinkers on TV. He’s really NBC’s Charlie Rose, and they should be appreciating that. But of course, NBC didn’t appreciate Harry Smith, either. And Megyn Kelly is coming…