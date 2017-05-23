We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted.”

Fox News ratings have been plummeting. The prime time schedule is being beaten handily by MSNBC. There’s a definite feeling that with the ouster and death of Roger Ailes, the firing of Bill O’Reilly, the firing of Bob Beckel, the racial discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuits, and the obvious Nixonian moves by the Trump White House, something has changed.

Will Hannity be next? Or will he be announcing that he’s digging in deeper? Never in my decade at Fox News would I have foreseen the collapse of what was a broadcasting empire. Stay tuned…

This is very important. John Podhoretz, renowned conservative, has called Hannity “pond scum” today on Twitter. He’s written a very critical piece about Hannity.