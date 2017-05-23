Something is up with Sean Hannity and Fox News.

Today, Fox News retracted Hannity’s story about late DNC employee Seth Rich being the WikiLeaks leaker. This was after a public outcry against Hannity and a plea from Rich’s family to stop it. Hannity is basing his accusation on posts from right wing blogger Kim Dotcom.

In the last 2o minutes, Hannity has teased on Twitter that news is coming about his future at Fox News. This is after a day of Tweets back and forth about the Rich-Dotcom situation.

Hannity posted: “Huge announcement tonight about Seth Rich, Trump/Russian Collusion corrupt media, the liberal effort to silence me. And my future at Fox!”

That was just 40 minutes after Hannity posted this: “I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked”

On Foxnews.com, the following statement went up this afternoon. It’s a direct rebuke of Hannity’s story:

“On May 16, a story was posted on the Fox News website on the investigation into the 2016 murder of DNC Staffer Seth Rich. The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed.