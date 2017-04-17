I was getting worried that opera great Renee Fleming had really retired. Nonsense! She’s too young to start playing mah jong in Miami.

Fleming will star next year in a Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Her co-stars will be Jessie Mueller, of “Beautiful” and “Waitress” fame, and Joshua Henry. It’s a Scott Rudin- Roy Furman production directed by Jack O’Brien.

“Carousel” first opened in New York in 1945, following Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

This is not Fleming’s Broadway debut. That was in 2015 with a comedy called “Living on Love.” But she didn’t sing, so this is her musical debut. In any case, I’m intrigued by Fleming’s move to Broadway. She could have a long career there after her run as a legend of opera.