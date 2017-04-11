Peter Hansen, one of the original cast members from “General Hospital,” died Sunday age 95. Hansen played Lee Baldwin, the town lawyer in Port Charles and adoptive father of Scotty Baldwin. Hansen was a staple on TV from the 1950s through the 80s, a great journeyman actor– the kind I wish SAG would salute instead of established stars. He was just good. He started playing Lee Baldwin in 1965 and finished up in 2004– that’s some record. He was on the show when I was in grade school. Our housekeeper was obsessed with Lee and his various travails, so we all knew who he was. Hansen projected a sense of solidity while the other people who lived in Port Charles were all nuts. Kudos to him on a great career.