The timing of Janet Jackson’s divorce/separation is interesting in that it lines up with her mother’s current living arrangements.

I am told that Katherine Jackson, now back in L.A. after visiting Janet in London for three months, is now residing in Janet’s condo in Westwood with her aide and security. Janet, Reebie, and Jermaine do not want their mother to return to her Calabasas home while nephew Trent is living there.

But last week Katherine didn’t show up in court for a hearing in which she accuses Trent of elder abuse. And on top of that, Katherine’s grandson TJ and his family are living on the compound with Trent, and with Blanket Jackson, Michael’s eldest son. Katherine and TJ are Blanket’s co-guardians.

The Trent Jackson story is very fishy. Katherine Jackson’s papers against him sound like they were written by her greedy children, the same ones who “kidnapped” her in 2012. They are still trying to get their hands on some part of the Michael Jackson estate.

To that end, Katherine filed suit against the Michael Jackson executors a couple of weeks ago despite being taken care of like a queen by the estate. It’s questionable if Mrs. Jackson knows all these details.

The estate is also taking care of Joseph Jackson. But when the Jackson elders pass from this Earth, the estate will go to Michael’s three children. If the siblings can’t lay claim to the money while their mother is alive, they are out in the cold.

Amazing, isn’t it? The fight for Michael Jackson’s money among his relatives continues. Yet his children are going out in the world and representing him beautifully. The kids are alright. But that original family seems to have learned nothing.