Irony: Blood, Sweat & Tears’ Famed Singer David Clayton-Thomas, Discovered by Clive Davis in a NYC Club, Dies at 84

What a crazy irony.

The legendary music man Clive Davis passed away just a few days ago at age 94.

Now, one of his “finds,” has died at age 84.

David Clayton Thomas was the blue eyed soul singer whom Davis discovered in 1967 and put on the map with Blood, Sweat & Tears.

A sort of precursor to the group Chicago, BS&T made one landmark album with Al Kooper singing lead. It’s called “Child is Father to the Man,” and it remains a classic. The single, “I Can’t Quit Her,” is a 60s gem.

But then Kooper left the band, and they needed a vocalist. Davis, tipped off by the legendary Judy Collins, went down to Greenwich Village’s Cafe Au Go Go, and hear Clayton Thomas sing. He was knocked out. He wrote in his first memoir:

“He was staggering … a powerfully built singer who exuded an enormous earthy confidence. He jumped right out at you. I went with a small group of people, and we were electrified. He seemed so genuine, so in command of the lyric … a perfect combination of fire and emotion to go with the band’s somewhat cerebral appeal. I knew he would be a strong, strong figure.”

The new BS&T had three monster hits, all of which were played endlessly by wedding and bar mitzvah bands from 1969 to 1972. I actually asked mine not to play “Spinning Wheel,” which to by,this day makes me bark. It was just heard too often. “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” (written by Motown star Brenda Holloway) and Laura Nyro’s “And When I Die,” were more welcome.

The group’s debut album won two Grammys including Album of the Year, beating out the likes of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and Crosby Stills, and Nash’s debut album.

Clayton Thomas quit the group in ’71, ending its run of hits. But he returned later to tour with them as an oldies act. When he left, fans were startled and it was big news. But he just burned out on fame, and singing “Spinning Wheel,” because what goes up must come down.

PS Seeing the end coming for BS&T, Clive encouraged another big band with brassy horns, Chicago, to take their place at Columbia Records. It worked out pretty well.

To David Clayton Thomas, whose voice lives on forever, as he says in the song, “Thank you, baby.”