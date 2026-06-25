Harvey Weinstein Will Not Be Tried a Fourth Time, “Relieved,” Manhattan DA Dismisses Rape Charges 9 Years After Case Began

Harvey Weinstein will not be tried a fourth time in New York.

The Manhattan DA’s office has dismissed his rape charges after Jessica Mann declined to testify again.

Three times, the DA’s office was unable to get a conviction against Weinstein, who’s been in jail since 2017.

“To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann’s account and her credibility as a witness. This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying in front of two grand juries and three trial juries over the course of eight years. We thank her for her honesty and her tremendous bravery,” Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Weinstein’s spokesman said in a text: “He’s relieved. This is what should have happened had the prosecution showed the full extent of the emails, texts, and private messages to the grand jury initially.”

He continued: “Harvey is relieved by today’s outcome. We believe this is the result that should have been reached from the outset, had the grand jury been presented with the full scope of the emails, text messages, and other private communications.

“We will be submitting our sentencing materials in the coming weeks. As we argued following the original trial, we believe the prior sentence imposed by Judge Burke was excessive, and we intend to challenge the prosecution’s sentencing recommendations. Harvey has been a model inmate for nearly seven years, and we believe that record, along with the other relevant factors, should be given significant weight at sentencing.”