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Harvey Weinstein Will Not Be Tried a Fourth Time, “Relieved,” Manhattan DA Dismisses Rape Charges 9 Years After Case Began

By Roger Friedman

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Harvey Weinstein will not be tried a fourth time in New York.

The Manhattan DA’s office has dismissed his rape charges after Jessica Mann declined to testify again.

Three times, the DA’s office was unable to get a conviction against Weinstein, who’s been in jail since 2017.

“To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann’s account and her credibility as a witness. This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying in front of two grand juries and three trial juries over the course of eight years. We thank her for her honesty and her tremendous bravery,” Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Weinstein’s spokesman said in a text: “He’s relieved. This is what should have happened had the prosecution showed the full extent of the emails, texts, and private messages to the grand jury initially.”

He continued: “Harvey is relieved by today’s outcome. We believe this is the result that should have been reached from the outset, had the grand jury been presented with the full scope of the emails, text messages, and other private communications.

“We will be submitting our sentencing materials in the coming weeks. As we argued following the original trial, we believe the prior sentence imposed by Judge Burke was excessive, and we intend to challenge the prosecution’s sentencing recommendations. Harvey has been a model inmate for nearly seven years, and we believe that record, along with the other relevant factors, should be given significant weight at sentencing.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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