Lesley Stahl Makes Her First Appearance Post -“60 Minutes” Scandals, Hosting Literacy Partners Gala in Shimmering Red Sequins

Despite controversy around changes at the venerable “60 Minutes” news show, longtime correspondent Lesley Stahl, divine in shimmering red sequins, hosting the Literacy Partners dinner this week, stayed on message: fewer Americans than you think can read. Yes, viewers of the iconic “60 Minutes” program were mainly senior citizens, and yes, the controversy over firings vs. freedom of speech has driven up interest, but overall, the name Scott Pelley did not come up, nor did the name Bari Weiss. So much for truth to power.

As for politics, another message: readers tend to vote. So maybe that’s a sly nod to Stahl’s needing to address this issue in front of a crowd that included Sheila Nevins, Joni Evans, and some reporters from the NYTimes. The main name dropped was the one that mattered most, Literacy Partners founder Liz Smith—who did not suffer fools gladly, who did not take shit.

Beloved, the “natural blond” was evoked by every featured speaker, among them best-selling author Patricia Cornwell, awarded for Lifetime Achievement, Sherrie Westin, noted as “Champion of Literacy” for her work as President of Sesame Workshop, Sabastian Niles, awarded for Leadership in Literacy and Barbara Tober, a famed “publishing maven,” and editor-in-chief of BRIDES Magazine, honored recipient of the “Lizzie Award,” named for our dear Liz Smith. Presenters included Daphne Merkin, Perri Peltz, Lesley Stahl, and Mike Steib.

Several young people helped by this organization made impassioned speeches about how being able to read changed their lives, as diners supped on filet of beef. But if you think the biggest controversy is the co-opting of news media as in “60 Minutes,” maybe the more startling news is how threatening literacy must be in places where power wants complete control.

“What was Big Bird doing in Afghanistan?” asked Perri Peltz introducing Sherrie Westin. How do you know that a reading citizenry is a big threat: See Operation Big Bird, when the Taliban went after Sesame Street.

Literacy Partners hosted its 2026 Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, bringing together New York’s literary, philanthropic, civic and business leaders for a festive black-tie evening celebrating the power of literacy to change lives, which also marked the 40th anniversary of the gala, first held in 1986, by its founder, Liz Smith.

Last night’s event raised a stunning $1.3m to support life-changing literacy programs.