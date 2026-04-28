Watch Jimmy Kimmel Takes Melania Trump’s Demand to Fire Him In Stride, Plays Old Video of Trump Praising Him

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t going anywhere, don’t worry.

Even though Melania and then Donald Trump called for ABC to fire him, Kimmel took it in stride on last night’s show.

He even played a video from 2010 when Trump admitted to being a Kimmel fan. How times have changed!

Kimmel said of Melania’s criticisms: “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do, and I think a great place to start, to dial that back, would be to have a conversation with your husband.”

Disney loves all this, it drives up the ratings.

