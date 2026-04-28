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Watch Jimmy Kimmel Takes Melania Trump’s Demand to Fire Him In Stride, Plays Old Video of Trump Praising Him

By Roger Friedman

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Jimmy Kimmel isn’t going anywhere, don’t worry.

Even though Melania and then Donald Trump called for ABC to fire him, Kimmel took it in stride on last night’s show.

He even played a video from 2010 when Trump admitted to being a Kimmel fan. How times have changed!

Kimmel said of Melania’s criticisms: “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do, and I think a great place to start, to dial that back, would be to have a conversation with your husband.”

Disney loves all this, it drives up the ratings.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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