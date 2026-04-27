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Jimmy Kimmel in Cross-Hairs of Trumps Who Want Him Fired, Tonight’s Guest is Oz Pearlman Fresh from Disaster Dinner

By Roger Friedman

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Both Melania and Donald Trump want Jimmy Kimmel to be fired.

What else is new?

They’re angry that Kimmel cracked a joke last week about Melania being an “expectant widow.” This was BEFORE Saturday night’s disaster dinner at the WHCA at which a potential shooter was stopped from doing any damage.

Melania “wrote” or someone did it for her:
“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.
People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.
A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.
Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Donald wrote something similar (See below)

Kimmel’s ratings tonight will be through the roof. He doesn’t tape live for a few hours. And Oz Pearlman, the mentalist who was doing tricks with the Trumps when gunshots were heard from the floor above at the Washington Hilton, is a guest tonight unless he cancels. This will be must-see TV!

The Trumps have no idea that no thinking person has any sympathy for them. I was visiting someone in the hospital on Saturday when the whole ballroom blitz happened. The staff — nurses, doctors, cleaners — was laughing. They all said, You know he set this up. I’m not kidding. That’s what 18 months of insanity gets you.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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