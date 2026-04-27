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Lizzo Post-Scandals Will Try for a Comeback with Aggressively Titled Album, Single Based on Meredith Brooks Hit “Bitch”

By Roger Friedman

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After two years of scandals and lawsuits, you’d think Lizzo would come back with something positive to say in her music.

Alas, she’s going with a single and album called “Bitch.” The title song is an ‘interpolation’ of Meredith Brooks’ much maligned hit of the same name. It sounds really terrible, but no one asked me.

Lizzo is still recovering her reputation from lawsuits filed by former dancers and employees. Her music sales stopped cold when that happened, and never recovered.

The R&B diva did have success with short runs recently at the Blue Note Jazz Clubs in New York and Los Angeles.

The big winner here? Brooks, and all the other writers whose work will turn up sampled on the new album.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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