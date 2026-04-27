Lizzo Post-Scandals Will Try for a Comeback with Aggressively Titled Album, Single Based on Meredith Brooks Hit “Bitch”

After two years of scandals and lawsuits, you’d think Lizzo would come back with something positive to say in her music.

Alas, she’s going with a single and album called “Bitch.” The title song is an ‘interpolation’ of Meredith Brooks’ much maligned hit of the same name. It sounds really terrible, but no one asked me.

Lizzo is still recovering her reputation from lawsuits filed by former dancers and employees. Her music sales stopped cold when that happened, and never recovered.

The R&B diva did have success with short runs recently at the Blue Note Jazz Clubs in New York and Los Angeles.

The big winner here? Brooks, and all the other writers whose work will turn up sampled on the new album.

