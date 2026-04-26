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“Prada 2” Movie Opens Thursday, Today’s Newspaper Ads Had No Critics Quotes Because No One Has Seen It Except Fans and Influencers

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Eleanor Barnes aka Snitchery attend "The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York Premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

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Thursday afternoon comes “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” Some theaters will begin showing it at 2pm.

There’s a lot of pent up expectation about the sequel to the 2006 film. Disney has spent a fortune — maybe more than the film’s shooting budget — to promote “Prada” all over the world. The marketing has been jaw dropping.

As yet, however, no critics have seen it. Or if they have, they’ve signed away their first born agreeing to go along with Wednesday’s lifting of the review embargo.

Today’s New York Times carried a full page without any review quotes, which is very unusual for a big studio movie opening this Friday.

The assumption among some in the press is that “Prada 2” is not good. Or, it’s fun but it’s a rehash of the original film.

But so far, there is silence. And by the time the reviews come in on Wednesday afternoon, it will be too late for any potential bad news to spread. Disney will use all the hyperbolic quotes they can from influencers and reviewers who are kind to their films pro forma, and bypass even the slightest negativity.

Will audiences find the sequel as amusing and disarming as its predecessor? This is a new hard core take on marketing, after all. Disney has deals with Grey Goose vodka, TRESemmé haircare, Target, Old Navy, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Condé Nast. The last one is the most troubling. Conde Nast publishes Vogue, which is supposed to be the butt of the satire here. But Vogue and Anna Wintour have fully embraced the film, putting the latter and Meryl Streep on the cover this month.

Is it too much? And what if things go wrong? Can you imagine a disappointing box office report on Sunday? Does Anna uninvite everyone to the Met Ball next Monday?

So, cross fingers.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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