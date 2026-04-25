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Michael Jackson Movie Makes $39.5 Mil Over First Three Days But Beware the Hype: Audience Interest Could Be Front Loaded

By Roger Friedman

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“Michael,” the Michael Jackson movie, is a big hit.

But how big remains to be seen.

From Wednesday to Friday, domestic box office was 39.5 million. That’s huge.

But now on Saturday and Sunday we wait to see if it had “legs,” and if non hardcore fans will be clamoring to see it with the same gusto.

Lucky for “Michael” that it has no competition.

The only competition is the bad press regurgitating Jackson’s sexual molestation accusations and son. Will they mean anything to fans? Probably not. But we’re a work in progress here.

Don’t fall for the hype! Let’s wait till all the reports come in.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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