Michael Jackson Movie Makes $39.5 Mil Over First Three Days But Beware the Hype: Audience Interest Could Be Front Loaded

“Michael,” the Michael Jackson movie, is a big hit.

But how big remains to be seen.

From Wednesday to Friday, domestic box office was 39.5 million. That’s huge.

But now on Saturday and Sunday we wait to see if it had “legs,” and if non hardcore fans will be clamoring to see it with the same gusto.

Lucky for “Michael” that it has no competition.

The only competition is the bad press regurgitating Jackson’s sexual molestation accusations and son. Will they mean anything to fans? Probably not. But we’re a work in progress here.

Don’t fall for the hype! Let’s wait till all the reports come in.