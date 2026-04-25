Ringo Starr Out-Nostalgia’s Paul McCartney with Video for New Song Full of Clips of the Old Days in Liverpool

Paul McCartney is getting ready to drop his album, “The Boys of Dungeon Place.”

It’s mostly a nostalgic look back at his childhood and early Beatles days in Liverpool.

But surprise! Paul’s BFF — Beatle Forever — released his new album yesterday. It’s called “Long Long Road,” and it’s very good, produced by T Bone Burnett.

Ringo has released a video also full of memories for the title track. It’s fun to go through it and pick out all the Easter eggs. But he sort of beat Paul to the punch.

I guess with four Beatles movies coming in 2028, the boys are looking back at their extraordinary careers. Who can blame them?

