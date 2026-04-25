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Ringo Starr Out-Nostalgia’s Paul McCartney with Video for New Song Full of Clips of the Old Days in Liverpool

By Roger Friedman

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Paul McCartney is getting ready to drop his album, “The Boys of Dungeon Place.”

It’s mostly a nostalgic look back at his childhood and early Beatles days in Liverpool.

But surprise! Paul’s BFF — Beatle Forever — released his new album yesterday. It’s called “Long Long Road,” and it’s very good, produced by T Bone Burnett.

Ringo has released a video also full of memories for the title track. It’s fun to go through it and pick out all the Easter eggs. But he sort of beat Paul to the punch.

I guess with four Beatles movies coming in 2028, the boys are looking back at their extraordinary careers. Who can blame them?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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