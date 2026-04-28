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Watch: Imelda Marcos’s Daughter, a Filipino Senator, Cosplays as Meryl Streep’s Character in “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

By Roger Friedman

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Imelda and Fernando Marco’s daughter is a Senator in the Philippines. Of course. (Imelda, you know, is 95 years old.)

The over achieving child of the deceased former (and taxidermied) lunatic dictator and his shoe-happy wife is Senator Imee Marcos. Imee, as in “I”-“me,” the perfect description of a Marcos. Her parents terrorized the Philippines for decades, leaving her with some power.

No surprise: Imee is a fan of “The Devil Wears Prada.” Particularly the imperious main character, magazine editor Miranda Priestly. So she posted a very short of herself dressed and acting like Miranda.

The Marcoses killed, tortured, falsely imprisoned and kidnapped tens of thousands of people during their reign of terror. And this is the punctuation mark at the end of their story.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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