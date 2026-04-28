Watch: Imelda Marcos’s Daughter, a Filipino Senator, Cosplays as Meryl Streep’s Character in “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Imelda and Fernando Marco’s daughter is a Senator in the Philippines. Of course. (Imelda, you know, is 95 years old.)

The over achieving child of the deceased former (and taxidermied) lunatic dictator and his shoe-happy wife is Senator Imee Marcos. Imee, as in “I”-“me,” the perfect description of a Marcos. Her parents terrorized the Philippines for decades, leaving her with some power.

No surprise: Imee is a fan of “The Devil Wears Prada.” Particularly the imperious main character, magazine editor Miranda Priestly. So she posted a very short of herself dressed and acting like Miranda.

The Marcoses killed, tortured, falsely imprisoned and kidnapped tens of thousands of people during their reign of terror. And this is the punctuation mark at the end of their story.