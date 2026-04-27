Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Magician Oz Pearlman Makes Himself Disappear from Jimmy Kimmel Show After Trumps Demand Host’s Firing, Proves to be a Coward

By Roger Friedman

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Now we really know the ddeal with Oz Pearlman.

The magician mentalist was supposed to be a guest tonight on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

But during the day, Donald and Melania Trump each called for Kimmel’s firing.

Pearlman, fresh off the disastrous dinner Saturday night, and obviously taking orders from Trump, has backed out of the show.

He made himself disappear. He’s not just a mentalist, but actually mental. Pearlman, who’s short, has fully decamped to the Trump World. So much for him. By the way he pronounces his first name “Oze.” As in, he Owes us an apology/

The Trumps are mad at Kimmel for a joke he told on Friday, before the WHCA dinner. He gave his own fake monologue as if he were hosting the dinner. He called Melania an “expectant widow.”

LOL. Melania’s so upset about this that she wrote her own post denouncing Kimmel, or someone wrote it for her. She’s not upset about all the hateful, disturbing, racist things her husband has said or done. This is what she’s made about. Too bad, Mel.

As for Pearlman, he can go back to doing kiddie shows for MAGA birthdays. Colbert and Fallon won’t book him now, and this act of cowardice will follow him forever.

On tonight’s show: the great Anthony Anderson, and the guys from Pod Save America.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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