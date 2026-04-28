Is “Michael” Mania Over? Jackson Biopic Drops 70% on Monday, Far More than 4th Day Numbers for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Other Hits

There’s no question that Michael Jackson’s “Michael” movie was gigantic hit over the weekend.

The total from Wednesday through Sunday was an astonishing 97.2 million in the US alone.

“Michael” mania was certainly in the air.

But does the movie have staying power?

It’s unclear, but Monday’s drop off was pretty severe. “Michael” was down 70% from Sunday to Monday.

That’s a far bigger drop than the movie it’s compared, to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” on its 4th day back in 2018.

It’s also a bigger 4th day drop than either “Project Hail Mary” or “Super Mario Galaxy,” two other current but older blockbusters.

Has the “Michael” audience been front-loaded? Probably. But even if a second weekend is down 50%, “Michael” will be considered a blockbuster.

We’ll see the Tuesday numbers this afternoon. Listen, Lions Gate and Universal won’t stop til they get enough!