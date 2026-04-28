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Is “Michael” Mania Over? Jackson Biopic Drops 70% on Monday, Far More than 4th Day Numbers for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Other Hits

By Roger Friedman

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There’s no question that Michael Jackson’s “Michael” movie was gigantic hit over the weekend.

The total from Wednesday through Sunday was an astonishing 97.2 million in the US alone.

“Michael” mania was certainly in the air.

But does the movie have staying power?

It’s unclear, but Monday’s drop off was pretty severe. “Michael” was down 70% from Sunday to Monday.

That’s a far bigger drop than the movie it’s compared, to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” on its 4th day back in 2018.

It’s also a bigger 4th day drop than either “Project Hail Mary” or “Super Mario Galaxy,” two other current but older blockbusters.

Has the “Michael” audience been front-loaded? Probably. But even if a second weekend is down 50%, “Michael” will be considered a blockbuster.

We’ll see the Tuesday numbers this afternoon. Listen, Lions Gate and Universal won’t stop til they get enough!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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