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Michael Jackson Narrates a Secret Video from Director Brett Ratner Circa 2003, Driving Around Miami Listening to R Kelly

By Roger Friedman

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Director Brett Ratner met Michael Jackson in the early 2000s. He eventually introduced Michael to his surrogate father, Al Malnik, who was one of the few advisers who was good for Jackson, along with Charles Koppelman.

Ratner — director of the “Rush Hour movies and now known as the director of “Melania — posted this 2003 video of driving around Miami with Michael, listening to R Kelly’s “Ignition.” Little did anyone know that all three would have similar, significant legal issues in the future.

But it’s nice to see Michael acting like a semi-normal person and just having fun. There are videos of the two which I will add to the bottom.


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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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