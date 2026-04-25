Michael Jackson Narrates a Secret Video from Director Brett Ratner Circa 2003, Driving Around Miami Listening to R Kelly

Director Brett Ratner met Michael Jackson in the early 2000s. He eventually introduced Michael to his surrogate father, Al Malnik, who was one of the few advisers who was good for Jackson, along with Charles Koppelman.

Ratner — director of the “Rush Hour movies and now known as the director of “Melania — posted this 2003 video of driving around Miami with Michael, listening to R Kelly’s “Ignition.” Little did anyone know that all three would have similar, significant legal issues in the future.

But it’s nice to see Michael acting like a semi-normal person and just having fun. There are videos of the two which I will add to the bottom.



