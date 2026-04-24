Bette Midler Debuts Video for Her Woody Guthrie Cover, “All You Fascists” With Barbara Hershey, David Hyde-Pierce, More

Bette Midler is so anti-Trump, it’s spectacular.

Last week, she released an audio track for a covoer of Woody Guthrie’s “All You Fascists (Bound to Lose).”

Now she’s got this video featuring a bunch of stars including her “Beaches” co-star Barbara Hershey, “Cheers” star David Hyde Pierce, plus Shoshanna Bean, Jenifer Lewis, and my old friend, the great Elaine Caswell.

Bette says: “You know I’ve been around a long time, but I have never lived through what we are living through now. The great Woody Guthrie wrote this song many years ago. I changed some of the words to fit our times, and I hope you’ll sing it when you are marching. Because sometimes people, sometimes you just gotta SING OUT!”

So clever and so true! Miss M remains Divine even after all these years!

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