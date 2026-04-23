Vanity Fair’s Famous Former Editor Graydon Carter Will Upstage Newbies with A List Cannes Party Partner Anthropic (Claude)

A couple of years ago, when he was still running AirMail, Graydon Carter got the best of Vanity Fair.

The famous former editor of VF staged a party in Cannes with Warner Bros, the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Using the fabulous Hotel DuCap Eden Roc in Antibes, Carter upstaged Vanity Fair, getting a better list of guests.

Now Carter will do it again. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Carter will join with Anthropic, the AI home of Claude, another blowout at the Eden Roc.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is the man of the moment. His Claude AI has usurped Sam Altman’s Chat GPT, making inroads everywhere very quickly. Carter plus Amodei should equal a bonanza. If they have the party on the right night, they’ll get celebs like Barbra Streisand, Julianne Moore, Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, the whole L’Oreal crowd of famous actresses, and so on. The big American cast of James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” — should be sensational with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller. Heads will be swiveling left and right.

For Graydon, an annual Cannes party makes sense. He lives in the South of France already. He’s already made his mark!