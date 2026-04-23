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Vanity Fair’s Famous Former Editor Graydon Carter Will Upstage Newbies with A List Cannes Party Partner Anthropic (Claude)

By Roger Friedman

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A couple of years ago, when he was still running AirMail, Graydon Carter got the best of Vanity Fair.

The famous former editor of VF staged a party in Cannes with Warner Bros, the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Using the fabulous Hotel DuCap Eden Roc in Antibes, Carter upstaged Vanity Fair, getting a better list of guests.

Now Carter will do it again. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Carter will join with Anthropic, the AI home of Claude, another blowout at the Eden Roc.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is the man of the moment. His Claude AI has usurped Sam Altman’s Chat GPT, making inroads everywhere very quickly. Carter plus Amodei should equal a bonanza. If they have the party on the right night, they’ll get celebs like Barbra Streisand, Julianne Moore, Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, the whole L’Oreal crowd of famous actresses, and so on. The big American cast of James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” — should be sensational with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller. Heads will be swiveling left and right.

For Graydon, an annual Cannes party makes sense. He lives in the South of France already. He’s already made his mark!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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