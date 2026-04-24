Janet Jackson Trolls “Michael” Movie with Post to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Her “All for You” Album

Janet Jackson’s social media is getting funnier and funnier.

This afternoon she trolled the “Michael” movie with a post celebrating the 25th anniversary of her “All for You” album.

She’s ignoring the “Michael” movie. She’s sending a message to the movie’s audience but they’re unwilling to receive it.

Janet does not approve of this movie. Maybe it’s because she knows it’s factually incorrect, and not an actual movie. Very clever.

Interesting that she had a front row seat to everything and can’t get her message through.

Happy 25th All For You pic.twitter.com/lbepVGlyvk — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 24, 2026



