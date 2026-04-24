Friday, April 24, 2026
Donate
Music

All Hail Beatle Ringo, Age 85: On New Album, “Long Long Road” Produced by T Bone Burnett, He Makes it All Look Very Easy

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Long Long Road” is the second album in a row for our beloved Beatle Ringo Starr and his all-starr producer T. Bone Burnett.

The first was “Look Up,” which took Ringo into country country, and was a total hit. Burnett proved to Ringo’s best partner since producer Richard Perry fifty years ago.

“Long Long Road” couldn’t be a better follow up. There are 10 songs. Eight of them are written by Burnett, and they’re all swell.

But my two favorite tracks are co-written by Ringo with Bruce Sugar. They are the title track, and “You and I (Wave of Love),” sung with Molly Tuttle, which — like the whole album — can be played many times in a row.

Burnett has found a sweet spot for Ringo in arrangements, placement of his voice, and a purpose. Ringo’s many albums over the years since the pair of Perry hits have been hit or miss. There are one or two good tracks on each one, but no cohesion. Burnett makes these albums sound ‘of a piece.’ You wait for each track like a little gift. Unwrapping them is very rewarding.

This year, maybe someone will submit the album to the Grammys. It deserves some awards, although “Long Long Road” will compete with new albums by Paul McCartney, and by the Rolling Stones.

Quality never fades.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com