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Rob Reiner’s Son, Jake, Tells the Harrowing Story of Grieving His Parents’ Murders: “I was robbed of so many things that day”

By Roger Friedman

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Click through Jake’s story. It takes extraordinary courage to do something like this.

Jake Reiner is one of the Reiners’ four adult children. His parents were killed by his brother Nick at the end of December. It’s a huge tragedy, unimaginable.

Jake wrote this because he’s going to turn 34 and celebrate a birthday without his parents, Rob and Michelle. He says, “Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lost both parents instantly at the same time…I keep coming back to how frightened they must have been.”

You’ll be in tears after you read this post.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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