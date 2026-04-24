Rob Reiner’s Son, Jake, Tells the Harrowing Story of Grieving His Parents’ Murders: “I was robbed of so many things that day”

Click through Jake’s story. It takes extraordinary courage to do something like this.

Jake Reiner is one of the Reiners’ four adult children. His parents were killed by his brother Nick at the end of December. It’s a huge tragedy, unimaginable.

Jake wrote this because he’s going to turn 34 and celebrate a birthday without his parents, Rob and Michelle. He says, “Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lost both parents instantly at the same time…I keep coming back to how frightened they must have been.”

You’ll be in tears after you read this post.