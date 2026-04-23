More AI Fake Songs, Singers Hit iTunes Chart: This Week 10 Positions Occupied by Content Creator Infiltrating Top 100

AI music and fake artists continue to flood the iTunes Top 100.

Currently 10 chart positions are occupied by an AI content creator who continues to infiltrate the system.

Three of them are by something called Soul Archive Room, three more from Eddie Dalton, two from Inga Rose, one from Blu Monroe, another from Benny Rivers.

They’re all fake. They also have a similar signature which makes them look like they’re coming from Dallas Little’s Crunchy Records in Greenville, South Carolina.

So far, iTunes has done nothing to combat AI music taking chart spots from real artists. The “songs” don’t appear on Spotify charts, although they’re uploaded to that system for streaming.

SoulArchiveRoom.com has its own YouTube channel and a website (on which the word ‘accessibility’ is misspelled), where new fake music is being pumped out every day.

Robots are here, kids!

Here’s an example of one of the songs on iTunes. It has 14,200 subscribers.