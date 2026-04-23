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More AI Fake Songs, Singers Hit iTunes Chart: This Week 10 Positions Occupied by Content Creator Infiltrating Top 100

By Roger Friedman

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AI music and fake artists continue to flood the iTunes Top 100.

Currently 10 chart positions are occupied by an AI content creator who continues to infiltrate the system.

Three of them are by something called Soul Archive Room, three more from Eddie Dalton, two from Inga Rose, one from Blu Monroe, another from Benny Rivers.

They’re all fake. They also have a similar signature which makes them look like they’re coming from Dallas Little’s Crunchy Records in Greenville, South Carolina.

So far, iTunes has done nothing to combat AI music taking chart spots from real artists. The “songs” don’t appear on Spotify charts, although they’re uploaded to that system for streaming.

SoulArchiveRoom.com has its own YouTube channel and a website (on which the word ‘accessibility’ is misspelled), where new fake music is being pumped out every day.

Robots are here, kids!

Here’s an example of one of the songs on iTunes. It has 14,200 subscribers.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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