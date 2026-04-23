Janet Jackson Living Her Best Life as “Michael” Movie Opens: Posting Happy Photo, Mysterious Messages About Loyalty, Truth

Janet Jackson would not allow herself to be portrayed in the movie about her brother.

There’s no mention of Michael Jackson’s little sister in “Michael.” According to reports, Janet went to a screening and had a lot of notes for the director.

Janet doesn’t like the movie, and is letting us know on social media.

Today she posted a picture of herself looking very happy and relaxed with a big smile and a heart emoji.

In the last week she’s also posted messages as her way of communicating with fans.

In one she wrote: “Loyalty is not about who acts true to your face. It’s about who remains true to your back.”

The one person whom Janet might find most disloyal is her old friend, John McClain, co-executor of Michael’s estate and a producer of the movie. McClain was Janet’s friend originally, and helped shape her recording career at A&M Records with the “Control” album. Janet may be asking him, “What have you done for me lately?”