Watch the Trailer for “Coyote vs. Acme,” Dropped by Warner Bros. But Finally Being Released At the End of This Summer

Will Forte, John Cena, and some clever Looney Tunes animation star in “Coyote v Acme,” coming at the end of this summer.

Warner Bros., the long time home of Looney Tunes, didn’t want the movie and cancelled it. Eventually it was picked up by Ketchup Entertainment, which is oozing with excitement.

Looney Tunes star Wile E. Coyote is at the center of the action in this live and animated film. Look for Bugs Bunny at the very end of the trailer. I wish they’d release this now — why do we have to wait?

