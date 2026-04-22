Kanye’s “Bully” Pummeled This Week With Disastrous Sales Figure of 826 Downloads and CDs As Interest in Racist Peters Out

It’s pretty much over for Kanye West’s new album.

“Bully” has been pummeled as reality has set in and interest peters out in the racist, antisemitic rapper.

The album has been squished despite efforts by its record label, Gamma, to try and explain why it even exists.

Total sales this week will total a shocking 826 in CD and downloads.

Counting in streaming, the total is an alarming 14,000.

Total sales including all formats is 315K. The physical number is 73,000.

Kanye should have to pay Gamma back for any advances and expenses, frankly. They’ve lost money and reputation. But it was their own fault for signing him in the first place.

The rapper has also been cut off from performing in many locations, including the UK, Australia, France, Switzerland, and Poland.

Kanye a a year ago released a song called “Heil Hitler.” He sold t shirts with swastikas. Over the years he doubled down on his love of Hitler and hatred of Jews. He called himself a Nazi. Then, when he was running out of money, he took an ad in the Wall Street Journal claiming that a 2002 head injury made him so hateful.

Sorry, Ye. No one’s buying it.