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Harry Styles MSG Show Tickets Were Scooped Up by Scalpers, Ticketmaster Says They’re Going to Re-sell Them at a Normal Price

By Roger Friedman

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Since they went on sale, tickets for Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden shows were sold out.

That’s what it read on the website. If you wanted Harry Styles tickets you had to go to resellers who charged a fortune.

Now Ticketmaster — frightened after the court ruling against them and Live Nation — is stepping in.

They say they’re getting all those tickets back and will re-sell them directly at a normal price beginning April 30th.

They say on Twitter:
“We caught scalpers with tickets, took action and we are working with Harry and his team to get them back to fans at the original price.

“Fans can request tickets April 30 at 12pm EDT – May 1 at 5pm EDT. Anyone can request tickets but fans who don’t yet have tickets to the NYC shos will be prioritized. Once you’ve submitted your request, look out for an email summarizing your request details.

“If your request can be fulfilled, you’ll receive a second email by May 8 at 11:59pm EDT confirming your requested tickets.”

If none of this makes sense, go to Twitter or X.com and follow @ticketmaster or read below.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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