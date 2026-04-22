Harry Styles MSG Show Tickets Were Scooped Up by Scalpers, Ticketmaster Says They’re Going to Re-sell Them at a Normal Price

Since they went on sale, tickets for Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden shows were sold out.

That’s what it read on the website. If you wanted Harry Styles tickets you had to go to resellers who charged a fortune.

Now Ticketmaster — frightened after the court ruling against them and Live Nation — is stepping in.

They say they’re getting all those tickets back and will re-sell them directly at a normal price beginning April 30th.

They say on Twitter:

“We caught scalpers with tickets, took action and we are working with Harry and his team to get them back to fans at the original price.

“Fans can request tickets April 30 at 12pm EDT – May 1 at 5pm EDT. Anyone can request tickets but fans who don’t yet have tickets to the NYC shos will be prioritized. Once you’ve submitted your request, look out for an email summarizing your request details.

“If your request can be fulfilled, you’ll receive a second email by May 8 at 11:59pm EDT confirming your requested tickets.”

If none of this makes sense, go to Twitter or X.com and follow @ticketmaster or read below.