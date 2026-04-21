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RIP Dave Mason, 79, Founding Member of Traffic, Wrote “Feelin’ Alright” and “Only You Know and I Know,” Sang Hit “We Just Disagree”

By Roger Friedman

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Rocker Dave Mason has died just a month shy of his 80th birthday.

To many Mason is famous for his 1978 recording of “We Just Disagree,” which he didn’t write but sang and played beautifully.

He was an original member of Traffic with Stevie Winwood and Jim Capaldi, but had an up and down relationship with the group, coming and going a lot.

Mason wrote “Feelin’ Alright,” which Joe Cocker made into a classic hit. He also wrote “Only You Know and I Know,” an Eric Clapton staple and a hit for Delaney and Bonnie.

A Brit by birth, Mason lived in beautiful Ojai, California since 1969. He will be missed, but his music lives on.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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