RIP Dave Mason, 79, Founding Member of Traffic, Wrote “Feelin’ Alright” and “Only You Know and I Know,” Sang Hit “We Just Disagree”

Rocker Dave Mason has died just a month shy of his 80th birthday.

To many Mason is famous for his 1978 recording of “We Just Disagree,” which he didn’t write but sang and played beautifully.

He was an original member of Traffic with Stevie Winwood and Jim Capaldi, but had an up and down relationship with the group, coming and going a lot.

Mason wrote “Feelin’ Alright,” which Joe Cocker made into a classic hit. He also wrote “Only You Know and I Know,” an Eric Clapton staple and a hit for Delaney and Bonnie.

A Brit by birth, Mason lived in beautiful Ojai, California since 1969. He will be missed, but his music lives on.