Cher Has an Heir: Discovers Unexpected Granddaughter Related to Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards: Says “I Got You, Babe!”

Cher can now sing “I got you, babe” to Julie Andrews.

Turns out from reports today that Cher’s son, the troubled Elijah Allman, knocked up Julie’s granddaughter several years ago.

The result is Ever Edwards, who’s 15. Her mother, Kayti, is the daughter of Jennifer Edwards, who had Kayti when she was just 19 years old. Kayti, years later, had a one night stand with Elijah, who didn’t want to be a full time father. Kayti went on to have a family with a man who raised Ever as his own child. Got that?

Jennifer’s father was the late great movie director, Blake Edwards, whose many hit movies included “The Pink Panther” and “10.” Julie would be the step-grandmother. Somehow, Inspector Clouseau was involved.

It seems like the Edwards-Andrews side knew this story all this time and didn’t let Cher in on the secret. So much for Mary Poppins!

Poor Elijah, who’s a mess from drugs and constantly getting into trouble, knew the whole time, too, but never really told his mom. According to reports, Cher found out almost a year ago. She’s thrilled to have a granddaughter, and has already had her over to her mansion. I know this rhymes, but Cher has an heir!

As for Ever, she carries the genes of two famous rock stars — Cher and Greg Allman — as well a hugely successful director in Blake. Plus, she’s Julie Andrews-adjacent. Not bad!

Not only that: soon she’ll be 16 going on 17!

No word yet on Sister Maria’s take on all this.