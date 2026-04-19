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Bruce Springsteen, Stevie van Zandt Salute The Doors with Stunning “Light My Fire” At Annual Awards Show in Asbury Park

By Roger Friedman

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Bruce Springsteen, Stevie van Zandt and their whole gang — the E Street Band, the Disciples of Soul — put on quite a show Saturday night in Asbury Park.

The occasion was the annual American Music Honors at the Springsteen’s Center for American Music at Monmouth University. Among the honorees were The Doors, and the E Street Band. The Doors’ John Densmore was a special guest. Other honorees were Dionne Warwick, Patti Smith, and Dr. Dre. There was also a special tribute to The Band.

This is what these people do during a few days “break” between arena shows. The energy remains as high as ever. Monday night they’re at the Prudential Center in Newark before a raft of shows in the NY area. Rust never sleeps!

What I love about this is that it’s “Light My Fire,” but E Street Band style. Gotta love it! Many videos below:

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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