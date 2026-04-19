Bruce Springsteen, Stevie van Zandt Salute The Doors with Stunning “Light My Fire” At Annual Awards Show in Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen, Stevie van Zandt and their whole gang — the E Street Band, the Disciples of Soul — put on quite a show Saturday night in Asbury Park.

The occasion was the annual American Music Honors at the Springsteen’s Center for American Music at Monmouth University. Among the honorees were The Doors, and the E Street Band. The Doors’ John Densmore was a special guest. Other honorees were Dionne Warwick, Patti Smith, and Dr. Dre. There was also a special tribute to The Band.

This is what these people do during a few days “break” between arena shows. The energy remains as high as ever. Monday night they’re at the Prudential Center in Newark before a raft of shows in the NY area. Rust never sleeps!

What I love about this is that it’s “Light My Fire,” but E Street Band style. Gotta love it! Many videos below: