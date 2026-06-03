Scott Pelley Refutes CBS’s Bari Weiss Statements Over Meeting in Which He Was Fired: She “Knows What She Said Is Not True”

Who are we going to believe?

Scott Pelley, whom we’ve trusted with incisive reporting, for decades?

Or Bari Weiss, who the Ellisons paid $150 million to be their puppet?

I’ll go with number 1.

Weiss’s comments to CBS News staff this morning were to protect herself after firing Pelley and turning “60 Minutes” into a disaster area.

Weiss’s PR has failed her completely. She knows she’s self-destructed.

Pelley says that in the meeting, in which he was fired, Weiss refused to respond to questions. See below.

Here’s Pelley’s response: