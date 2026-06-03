Bari Weiss Isn’t Just Murdering CBS: Her Free Press Website, Which the Ellisons Paid $150 Million for, Dropped Like a (Black) Rock in April

Bari Weiss — now Public Enemy Number 1 in the media world — is falling apart.

Remember The Free Press, her conservative website? The one she was paid $150 million for David and Larry Ellison?

Weiss is not murdering CBS News and “60 Minutes,” her own project is in trouble.

Last month, according to semrush, The Free Press website dropped by almost 9 percent in viewership. You could say it dropped like a (black) rock — (a reference to the age old CBS headquarters if you’re just joining us).

It seems Weiss’s bad mojo has spread to her origins.

That’s not all: 50% of its social media traffic is coming from Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The Free Press — which is so far ignoring everything happening at CBS including Weiss firing Scott Pelley — has lost a lot of its rankings, as well.

The numbers for The Free Press — thefp.com — are similar to those of the CBS Evening News, which has also lost droves of viewers.

The common denominator? Weiss. She may be responsible for two business going south quickly.