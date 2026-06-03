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Bari Weiss Isn’t Just Murdering CBS: Her Free Press Website, Which the Ellisons Paid $150 Million for, Dropped Like a (Black) Rock in April

By Roger Friedman

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Bari Weiss — now Public Enemy Number 1 in the media world — is falling apart.

Remember The Free Press, her conservative website? The one she was paid $150 million for David and Larry Ellison?

Weiss is not murdering CBS News and “60 Minutes,” her own project is in trouble.

Last month, according to semrush, The Free Press website dropped by almost 9 percent in viewership. You could say it dropped like a (black) rock — (a reference to the age old CBS headquarters if you’re just joining us).

It seems Weiss’s bad mojo has spread to her origins.

That’s not all: 50% of its social media traffic is coming from Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The Free Press — which is so far ignoring everything happening at CBS including Weiss firing Scott Pelley — has lost a lot of its rankings, as well.

The numbers for The Free Press — thefp.com — are similar to those of the CBS Evening News, which has also lost droves of viewers.

The common denominator? Weiss. She may be responsible for two business going south quickly.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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