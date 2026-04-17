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Stormy Daniels’ Ex-Lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Sets Up Website Following Release from Prison to Halfway House Where He Plans to Start Over

By Roger Friedman

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Guess who’s back in action?

Stormy Daniels’ ex lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

He’s just put up a website to find work or an opportunity to pay back $6 million to his victims.

Avenatti was convicted of various crimes — including a $20 million extortion scheme against Nike and stealing $300,000 from Daniels. He was sentenced to 11 years, 3 months. He served around 4 years and was released last week.

Now he’s in a halfway house in Hollywood, eyeing a full release in September.

Avenatti at his height was on every TV talk show as the story of Stormy and Donald Trump got bigger and bigger. He seemed like Stormy’s BFF, but then it was revealed he was bilking her.

He also did some bad stuff with Nike, and wound up in prison.

But now, he says, his story isn’t over.

On the new website, he writes, in the third person: “He does not minimize what happened or ask for sympathy. He has said publicly, and means it, that you don’t end up where he ended up without making serious mistakes — and that people were hurt by his conduct in ways he carries with him. And he is committed to making things right. He also has things to say about what was done to him, and how, and why.”

F. Scott Fitzgerald was so wrong. He said Americans didn’t have second acts. Indeed, they seem to have many acts. If Fitzgerald were alive he’d now say, “Americans never go away, no matter what they’v done.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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