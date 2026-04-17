Stormy Daniels’ Ex-Lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Sets Up Website Following Release from Prison to Halfway House Where He Plans to Start Over

Guess who’s back in action?

Stormy Daniels’ ex lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

He’s just put up a website to find work or an opportunity to pay back $6 million to his victims.

Avenatti was convicted of various crimes — including a $20 million extortion scheme against Nike and stealing $300,000 from Daniels. He was sentenced to 11 years, 3 months. He served around 4 years and was released last week.

Now he’s in a halfway house in Hollywood, eyeing a full release in September.

Avenatti at his height was on every TV talk show as the story of Stormy and Donald Trump got bigger and bigger. He seemed like Stormy’s BFF, but then it was revealed he was bilking her.

He also did some bad stuff with Nike, and wound up in prison.

But now, he says, his story isn’t over.

On the new website, he writes, in the third person: “He does not minimize what happened or ask for sympathy. He has said publicly, and means it, that you don’t end up where he ended up without making serious mistakes — and that people were hurt by his conduct in ways he carries with him. And he is committed to making things right. He also has things to say about what was done to him, and how, and why.”

F. Scott Fitzgerald was so wrong. He said Americans didn’t have second acts. Indeed, they seem to have many acts. If Fitzgerald were alive he’d now say, “Americans never go away, no matter what they’v done.”